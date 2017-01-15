Snowmobiler goes off cliff

38372
Vernon, Kamloops and Clearwater search and rescue teams were able to find an injured snowmobiler and transport him to hospital on Sunday morning.

Kamloops and Clearwater search and rescue teams received a call around 7:30 a.m. for an injured snowmobiler who went over a cliff.

With the use of Vernon’s helicopter winch team, they were able to locate the injured man near Blue River. 

Leigh Pearson, search and rescue manager, said the man had a significant broken leg but is confident he will make a full recovery.

The team transported the man in stable condition to Kelowna General Hospital. 

