VPD search for elderly man

The Vancouver Police Department is looking for the public's help to find an elderly man who went missing Sunday morning.

Sandy Bull, 81, who was last seen in the area of Prince Albert Street and East 37th Avenue at 7 a.m., has dementia and may appear confused, according to VPD.

Bull is described as an aboriginal man, five feet nine inches tall, 145 pounds, with a slim build and salt and pepper grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pyjama pants and black runners without laces.

Anyone who has seen Bull is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and stay with him until officers arrive.