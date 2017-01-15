38372
36923

BC  

VPD search for elderly man

- | Story: 186104

The Vancouver Police Department is looking for the public's help to find an elderly man who went missing Sunday morning.

Sandy Bull, 81, who was last seen in the area of Prince Albert Street and East 37th Avenue at 7 a.m., has dementia and may appear confused, according to VPD.

Bull is described as an aboriginal man, five feet nine inches tall, 145 pounds, with a slim build and salt and pepper grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pyjama pants and black runners without laces.

Anyone who has seen Bull is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and stay with him until officers arrive.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37432
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Road paving perfection

Road paving perfection

Must Watch
Everyone is watching this video of a road being paved because it is perfect.
andrew_garfield_still_has_so_much_love_for_ex_emma_stone.jpg
Andrew Garfield still has ‘so much love’ for ex Emma Stone
Showbiz
Andrew Garfield still has an "unconditional" bond with...
TheTango-ShortPeople-0113201710
Short people problems
Galleries
Shorter people have it so much harder than tall people think.
TheTango-ShortPeople-0113201700
Short people problems (2)
Galleries
If you’re a shorter person yourself, we’re sure...
Butterfly knife tricks that will make your inner Mom really nervous
Butterfly knife tricks that will make your inner Mom really nervous
Must Watch
If you want to be incredibly impressed and deeply nervous for...

35686
36358