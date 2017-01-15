37392
Lots of help for smokers

For smokers who are thinking about stubbing out those cigarettes for good during National Non-smoking Week (Jan. 15-21), there is a lot of help available.

“The single best thing you can do to improve your health is to quit smoking. We can help,” states the Canadian Cancer Society website.

It offers a free and confidential smoker's helpline that can help develop a quit program and provide tips to deal with cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

“I know quitting smoking is not easy,” says Health Minister Terry Lake. “Quitting may take practice and it can take a number of times to be successful.”

The B.C. minister urges smokers to try the quit now program, a free program to help those addicted to tobacco.

“Since 1977, we have observed National Non-Smoking Week as one of the longest-running public health events in Canada’s history. Each year we take the opportunity to emphasize the importance of quitting smoking, even trying it one day at a time on Weedless Wednesday.

“We’ve seen strong success with our BC Smoking Cessation Program, offering eligible B.C. residents free nicotine replacement therapy products when they register at any community pharmacy.”

Lake said 234,500 British Columbians have used the program to try to quit.  

