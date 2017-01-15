Living in a U-haul

Photo: CTV

A Vancouver man who couldn't find any housing moved into a U-Haul locker with his belongings late last year – although it didn't last for long.

Returning from a trip, the man identified as Michael told CTV News, that he first decided to live in his car when he came up with the second idea.

"All my stuff was in storage, I had to put it there because I had to give up my apartment to leave for so long," Michael said. "When I came back I found I was going in and out of my storage locker getting stuff."

While he new digs only cost $200 a month, Michael had to slink around in secret in order to use the building's bathroom and drinking water after hours.

A YouTube video he uploaded of his temporary home has become an online hit, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

"I know that doing something like staying in a storage locker is pretty controversial, and I knew building it the way I did would generate some sort of buzz," he said.

And it didn't last.

U-Haul told CTV News that Michael's two-month stay ended when staff caught and immediately evicted him from the storage building in November.

Michael has since moved into a West End apartment building.