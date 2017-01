Photo: Curtis Kreklau/CTV

Firefighters rescued a man from the icy Fraser River in Langley, Saturday.

The man became stuck in an ice jam while using a skiff to break up ice around the Grant's Landing float home community.

He was trapped about 100 metres off shore in the unstable ice until firefighters threw a line to the man from another boat.

They used the rope to pull the boat closer, then pulled the man and skiff to shore over the ice.

– with files from CTV Vancouver