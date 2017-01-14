37392

BC  

Water warning after spill

- | Story: 186047

Interior Health says a train derailment that spilled coal into the Thompson River near Ashcroft has made water unsafe for consumption.

Canadian Pacific Railway has said 29 cars on a westbound freight train derailed Thursday afternoon, and while no cars ended up in the river, some of the coal it was carrying did spill into the water.

Medical officer Dr. Kamran Golmohammadi says both the coal and the chemicals used to wash the coal before it was transported poses a threat to the water supply.

He says the concern is that ingesting any contaminants from the coal can cause gastrointestinal irritation.

The health authority warns that anyone within 50 kilometres downstream from the spill should not drink from the river, and boiling water will not remove potential contaminants.

The health authority says it expects results from water testing to be available by Monday, and it will update the public on the quality of the water.

Golmohammadi says the secondary concern, which will take months to determine, is whether any contaminants have bioaccumulated in the fish in the river.

CP Rail has said boats, booms and environmental equipment have been brought in to clean up the coal.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
38364
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37968
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Guy is honest about why he is using social media

Guy is honest about why he is using social media

Must Watch
Please give us some likes on The Tango’s Facebook page
wayne_coyne_miley_cyrus_has_done_acid_plenty.jpg
Wayne Coyne: ‘Miley Cyrus has done acid plenty’
Music
Miley Cyrus's frequent collaborator Wayne Coyne alleges the...
TheTango-BestOfSeven-0112201792
Best of Seven – Simpsons signs
Galleries
When it comes to clever signs and slogans, no one does it better...
‘Indiana Jones’ re-cut as a ‘Bourne’ movie
‘Indiana Jones’ re-cut as a ‘Bourne’ movie
Must Watch
If “Indiana Jones” had been made today, instead of...
michael_keaton_felt_horrible_about_hidden_fences_gaffe.jpg
Michael Keaton ‘felt horrible’ about ‘Hidden Fences’ gaffe
Showbiz
Michael Keaton feels "horrible" about the controversy...

37378