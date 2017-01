Photo: CTV

Conservation officers hoped to snag a snake, Saturday, that was slithering through a storage facility in Vancouver.

The snake was spotted by staff on Thursday at the Southeast Marine Drive U-Haul location.

Estimated at up to three feet long, the snake was seen slithering into a locked unit. It's not known who it belongs to or what species it is.

Conservation officers planned to set up a heated trap today to lure the reptile out.

