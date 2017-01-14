Trawler slams into marina

Photo: CTV

Police are investigating after a fishing trawler ran aground in a harbour north of Powell River.

The 40-foot boat slammed into the marina at Lund late Thursday night.

Witnesses say those on board intentionally crashed the vessel to keep it from sinking.

Coast guard and an environmental response team were called in from Richmond.

Three people were taken to hospital, and the vessel’s captain was arrested.

The boat remains partially submerged on the bottom of the marina.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island