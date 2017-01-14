Solution to the stink

Photo: CTV

Following a protest rally at the town works yard, a Vancouver Island community may see an end to a stinky problem.

Ladysmith announced Friday it will build a new biosolids composting facility after purchasing industrial land for the project.

Residents rallied Wednesday to protest the smell from the current compost site at the public works yard.

“We are pleased that our lengthy search for a suitable property to house our biosolids composting facility has finally been successful,” Mayor Aaron Stone told CTV.

The problem began when the wastewater treatment plant was expanded last spring.

Some residents say the stench has caused headaches and vomiting.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island