Woman injured in stabbing

A woman was stabbed in an altercation at a Surrey home overnight.

Police responded to a home on the 13500 block of 90th Avenue about 12:50 a.m.

A 32-year-old female suffered stab wounds and was taken to local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers canvassed the neighbourhood to gather information, and initial indications are the incident involves parties known to each other. A 36-year-old man was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

In an unrelated incident, Vancouver Police also responded to a stabbing at a gas station on Oak Street overnight. Two patients were taken to hospital by ambulance paramedics.

