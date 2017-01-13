Stolen pickup truck collision

38372
A stolen pickup truck snarled traffic early this morning in Vancouver. 

Police were called to the area of Harwood and Burrard Street after the owner of a 1994 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck saw someone stealing his vehicle. The truck was found by police as it was driven southbound over the Burrard Street bridge, and followed to Granville and West 16th Avenue, where it collided with an SUV. 

The truck was boxed in by police vehicles, and one suspect was taken into custody. A second man ran from the scene and was tracked by a VPD K-9 Unit. He was ultimately seen getting into a taxi, and was arrested without incident at Pine Street and Cedar Crescent. 

The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old Vancouver woman, was taken to hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

Twenty-nine-year-old Harry Kenneth Folkes of Vancouver has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Twenty-nine-year-old Hastings Steven Gillies of Vancouver has been charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

