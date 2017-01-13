Two face conspiracy charges

38372

Police have laid charges against two men from Hamilton after investigating the attempted murder of a man in Richmond and the conspiracy to commit the murder of an unknown person in 2015.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in British Columbia says it has been investigating the attempted murder of a man "well-known for gang involvement and criminal connections" after an attempt on his life in Richmond on April 10, 2015.

The man was not hurt in the alleged attempt on his life.

Police say they have also gathered evidence of a conspiracy to commit murder of an unknown person in June 2015.

Nineteen-year-old Knowah Truth Ferguson of Hamilton, has been charged with one count of attempted murder in connection to the April 2015 case and one count of conspiracy to commit murder of an unknown person.

Thirty-year-old Gino Gavin McCall also of Hamilton, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder of an unknown person.

Police say charges against other individuals are anticipated in the coming months.

