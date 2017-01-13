37392

BC  

No rail cars in the river

Story: 185993

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says no coal cars ended up in the Thompson River near Ashcroft after a train derailed Thursday afternoon but some coal did get into the water.

CP Railway did not say in an update on the accident how much coal was in the river, but it says no dangerous goods were involved.

There were no injuries to the crew.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent two investigators to the scene to assess what happened.

The railway says 29 cars derailed at about 3:45 p.m. from a westbound freight train about seven kilometres west of Ashcroft.

