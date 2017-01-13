Bull rider's brain donated

37392
The family of a 25-year-old champion bull rider who died Monday will be donating his brain to scientific researchers to help scientists learn more about traumatic brain injuries.

Ty Pozzobon, the 2016 Professional Bull Riders Canada champion and a four-time PBR World finalist, was found unresponsive near his home in Merritt Monday morning.

The BC Coroners Service has said the death is not suspicious.

In a statement following his death, Pozzobon's mother Leanne highlighted the importance of understanding the implications of head injuries.

On Friday, the family announced they would be donating Pozzobon's brain to Nucleus Bio, a research team based out of Port Coquitlam.

“We are grateful to be working with the Pozzobon family to better understand the underlying correlation between traumatic brain injury, concussions and depression that we understand Ty had been struggling with,” the research team wrote in a statement.

“Our work along with the generous and timely donation of Ty Pozzobon’s brain has the potential to help advance science and our understanding of the human brain leading to better treatments and patient outcomes for those who experience head and brain injuries and depression.”

A funeral for Pozzobon will held Saturday at the Merritt Civic Centre at 1 p.m.  

35686