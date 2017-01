Photo: Google Maps

A man's body was fished out of Cowichan Bay, Thursday.

A tug boat crew was moving a log boom when the older man's body was noticed in the water.

Police and search and rescue teams responded to the scene, along with the B.C. Coroners Service and Coast Guard.

The deceased was taken to Nanaimo for identification. Coroners have yet to release the man’s name.

The death is not considered suspicious.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island