37392

BC  

Shucks! Sick from oysters

- | Story: 185970

The BC Centre for Disease Control says more than 70 people have become ill from eating oysters that may have been raw or improperly cooked in homes or restaurants.

The centre says the outbreak has occurred in various parts of the province and more cases are expected.

Dr. Eleni Galanis, an epidemiologist at the centre, says testing in several cases confirmed the presence of norovirus, and the illness is suspected in the other cases.

She says norovirus and other bugs can be killed by cooking oysters to an internal temperature of 90 C for 90 seconds.

Galanis says in a release that eating oysters during the summer is linked to a higher risk of illness from naturally occurring bacteria, but other microorganisms such as norovirus can be present all year.

Anyone who becomes sick with diarrhea and vomiting after eating oysters is advised to call BC HealthLink at 811, and people with severe or persistent symptoms should see a doctor.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
36801
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38034
36685
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37593


TheTango-SpellingMistakes-0103201772

Friday Fails – Speeling Missteaks

Galleries
Yes, making mistakes is perfectly normal and its ultimately what makes us human. But you know what else is human? Making fun of...
TheTango-SpellingMistakes-0103201782
Friday Fails – Speeling Missteaks (2)
Galleries
There’s no shortage of human errors around us. Always...
selena_gomez_strips_down_to_a_thong_on_social_media.jpg
Selena Gomez strips down to a thong on social media
Music
Selena Gomez is amping up her sex appeal for 2017 after stripping...
Sportsmanship can be fun
Sportsmanship can be fun
Must Watch
If that was out he would’ve looked like the biggest jerk.
Darth Vader shoveling while unicycling and playing flaming bagpipes
Darth Vader shoveling while unicycling and playing flaming bagpipes
Must Watch
Yup, that’s pretty much exactly what is happening in this...

38020