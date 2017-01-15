Call in to finance minister

Photo: Flickr/BC Gov't

Okanagan residents can talk directly to Finance Minister Mike de Jong during a telephone town hall on the provincial government's budget priorities.

The Okanagan call-in takes place Monday, at 7 p.m., and is part of a series of town halls reaching out to communities across the province.

Communities invited to take part include: Beaverdell, Bridesville, Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Greenwood, Hedley, Hope, Kaleden, Kamloops, Kelowna, Keremeos, Merritt, Midway, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos, Peachland, Penticton, Princeton, Rock Creek, Salmon Arm, Summerland, Vernon, Westbridge, and Winfield.

Residents with landlines, and those who have signed up online with mobile phone numbers, will receive a call just before 7 p.m. to join the one-hour conversation.

De Jong will take questions directly from callers and ask all participants to take part in a few poll questions aimed at setting priorities in the budget.

Cellphone users must sign up on the budget conversation website to participate.

Those unable to call in can also participate in forums on housing affordability, government priorities and economic growth, as well as submit questions or comments via the website.