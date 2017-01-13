37392

Smash-up closes Granville

A crash involving a stolen pickup closed one of Vancouver busiest streets for hours, early this morning.

Two men were arrested after the truck ran a red light and T-boned an SUV at Granville Street and West 16th Avenue.

Police were already responding to the reported theft from the Harwood and Burrard area when the collision happened.

One man was arrested at the scene, and another was tracked down and taken into custody with the help of a police dog.

A woman in the SUV suffered minor injuries, as did one of the suspects.

Granville Street was reopened by 8 a.m.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

