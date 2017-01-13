38372
Mother, infant hit by truck

A mother and infant were struck by a utility truck while crossing the street in suburban Victoria, Thursday afternoon.

They were rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the collision in a Langford intersection.

The woman was carrying her baby while crossing Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

The truck was turning left onto the street. Police say the driver, who was ticketed for failing to yield to a pedestrian, was blinded by the sun.â€‹ 

Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

