GPS darts used by police

Photo: Contributed

The Delta Police Department is the first police force in Canada to use GPS-enabled darts to track vehicles they suspect may try and flee.

The StarChase Pursuit system has been installed in eight Delta police cars, allowing an officer to fire the dart at a vehicle, preventing the need for a dangerous chase.

The police force has had a policy of not engaging in high-speed chases, due to the danger it poses to the public.

"In 2016 we had over 70 fail-to-stop incidents in our area," Delta PD spokesperson Sharlene Brooks told CTV News.

Suspects had become wise to the fact they wouldn't be followed.

An officer used the new dart system for the first time Wednesday night, after noticing a driver behaving suspiciously.

"He felt if he activated his lights it may initiate a flight from police," Brooks said.

Before the officer turned on his lights, he launched the dart.

The driver ended up pulling over when instructed.

- With files from CTV Vancouver