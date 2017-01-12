37392
36358

BC  

Coal train derails

- | Story: 185931

A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying coal derailed near Ashcroft Thursday afternoon.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed the incident and says two investigators have been deployed to the scene.

An unknown amount of coal has reportedly been spilled into the Thompson River.

TSB spokeswoman Julie Leroux says 29 cars derailed around 3:45 p.m.

CP Rail spokesman Jeremy Berry says there were no injuries to the crew and no dangerous goods were involved in the incident.

Berry says CP Rail is taking the incident extremely seriously and has enacted its emergency response process.

The cause of the derailment is still unknown, and the Transportation Safety Board expects to learn more once investigators survey the scene Friday morning.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
38163
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36513
37780
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36585


TheTango-BoredAtWork-0111201782

Bored @ Work

Galleries
When work gets a little boring, you need to find new ways to spice things up.
TheTango-BoredAtWork-0111201772
Bored @ Work (2)
Galleries
You need to find a way to spice up the 9-5 routine.
The most accurate hacking scene may be from a kid’s cartoon
The most accurate hacking scene may be from a kid’s cartoon
Must Watch
You mean you don’t push a lot of random keys a quickly as...
u2_delayed_new_album_due_to_donald_trumps_election_win.jpg
U2 delayed new album due to Donald Trump’s election win
Music
Rockers U2 delayed plans for a new album after Donald Trump's...
Ever been on an ice carousel?
Ever been on an ice carousel?
Must Watch
These guys in Finland totally made one!

38020