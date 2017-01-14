Driven out by pricey homes

Photo: Contributed

More than one-third of Metro Vancouver homeowners are considering moving to more affordable markets, according to a recent poll.

Insights West recently conducted the survey, finding 34 per cent of respondents are planning to sell their home in the Lower Mainland and move out of the pricey real estate market in the next five years.

That number increases to 40 per cent when dealing with those aged 35 to 40.

“Potentially losing 40 per cent of the management-age population in the city of Vancouver could have serious implications for the future of Vancouver’s economy,” said Chris Fair, president of Resonance Consultancy, the real estate consultancy firm that commissioned the survey.

More than 80 per cent of respondents say the region is unaffordable.

The survey was conducted between Oct. 13 and 31, and polled 1,714 adult British Columbians.