Hydro to pay town $1M

The District of Hudson's Hope on the edge of the Peace River in northeastern B.C. has reached a $1-million agreement with BC Hydro for compensation to mitigate the impacts of the Site C hydroelectric dam.

A joint news release from Hudson's Hope and Hydro says they've reached a partnership agreement after extensive discussions.

The release says the funding includes a one-time payment of $442,000 in recognition of lands affected by the dam project and a donation of $268,000 to support community facilities and infrastructure.

Community leaders has previously said the $8.8-billion dam under construction on the river would put over 1,000 hectares of land in the district territory at risk of erosion.

Hudson's Hope Coun. Dave Heiberg says the agreement will support quality services and infrastructure for district residents.

The controversial dam has faced protests and legal action from landowners, First Nations and human-rights groups, but construction is moving ahead with the federal government approving permits last year to allow work to begin on diverting water flows.

