Violent offender sought

Photo: RCMP Marek James Anisimowicz

Coquitlam RCMP are on the lookout for a violent offender who attacked a police officer.

Police are hoping tips from the public can help them locate Marek James Anisimowicz, 36, of Burnaby.

Anisimowicz is wanted for assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and flight from police.

On Dec. 30, 2016, at about 4 p.m. at the corner of Mary Hill Road and McAllister Avenue in Port Coquitlam, a Port Moody police officer was trying to arrest a man.

“The suspect is accused of struggling with the police officer before getting into a car and driving away. The Port Moody Police officer was injured in the process, but his injuries are not life-threatening and it is hoped he will make a full recovery,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

An extensive investigation by Coquitlam RCMP has not been able to locate the suspect, and a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued.

Anisimowicz is 5’11” tall, about 221 pounds, with dirty blonde or brown hair and he could be wearing glasses.

Anisimowicz has a distinctive neck tattoo with cursive writing on the right side of his neck and was last seen wearing all dark clothing, grey Air Jordan shoes and a black and white scarf with faces on it.

“There is a strong possibility that Anisimowicz has left B.C.,” said McLaughlin. “If you see Anisimowicz, do not approach him. Please call 911 immediately.”

Anyone with information that could locate Anisimowicz, are urged to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for Cpl. Scott Grimmer. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or go to solvecrime.ca.