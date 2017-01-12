Scooter hit by dump truck

Photo: CTV

A dump truck struck a senior on a scooter, Thursday, in Sidney.

The scooter and its senior driver were pinned under the bumper of the gravel truck.

The man, said to be in his late sixties or early seventies, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver and nearby pedestrians helped the man out from his predicament, stuck – but crushed – under the bumper and leaning over on a steep angle.

The driver may face charges of failing to yield at a crosswalk.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island