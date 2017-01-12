Million-dollar drug bust

Photo: NWPD
A joint police operation resulted in the seizure of $1 million worth of drugs and cash.
New Westminster Police, the Canada Border Services Agency, and RCMP detachments from Surrey, Coquitlam, and Chilliwack joined forces in the multi-jurisdictional investigation that began last March.
Ron Israel Markowitz has now been charged with the following offences:
- Two counts of using a forged document.
- Two counts of importing/exporting controlled substances.
- One count of possession for export.
- Four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
- Ten counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Markowitz turned himself in on Wednesday, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The NWPD Street Crime Unit seized about $60,000 in cash, several hundred pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of other controlled substances totalling about $1 million.
Markowitz has since been released from custody with several court-ordered conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1.