Million-dollar drug bust

Photo: NWPD

A joint police operation resulted in the seizure of $1 million worth of drugs and cash.

New Westminster Police, the Canada Border Services Agency, and RCMP detachments from Surrey, Coquitlam, and Chilliwack joined forces in the multi-jurisdictional investigation that began last March.

Ron Israel Markowitz has now been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of using a forged document.

Two counts of importing/exporting controlled substances.

One count of possession for export.

Four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Ten counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Markowitz turned himself in on Wednesday, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The NWPD Street Crime Unit seized about $60,000 in cash, several hundred pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of other controlled substances totalling about $1 million.

Markowitz has since been released from custody with several court-ordered conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1.