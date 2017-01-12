Caught in an avalanche

Warning: video contains graphic language.

A snowboarder on Whistler Mountain is crediting his inflatable backpack for saving his life.

Tom Oye, an Australian who lives in Whistler, survived being caught up in an avalanche recently by using the pack.

He was on the side of a slope when the snow cracked underneath his board.

The backpack kept him from being buried, he says.

Oye, 29, escaped the ordeal unhurt.

He posted video of the avalanche to his Facebook page, and it has been viewed more than two million times since Wednesday.

– with files from CTV Vancouver