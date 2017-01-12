Mother of 2 goes missing

Photo: CTV Kimberlee Suzanne Kasatkin

A woman with B.C. roots may be missing in Peru.

The parents of the missing woman are asking for the public's help in tracking down the mother of two, believed to be somewhere in B.C. or Peru.

Kimberlee Suzanne Kasatkin, 41, makes trips to the Abbotsford area to visit her parents a few times a year for extended periods, but her parents haven't been in contact with her for almost two months.

The parents contacted Abbotsford police on Dec. 5 to report that she had vanished from her home in South America. Kasatkin shares the home with her common-law husband and her two children.

Christopher, her common-law husband, told a blogger that Kasatkin was suffering from depression and she wanted to leave the country. He says she took most of her belongings, including phone, credit cards, passport and clothing. She disappeared leaving no note behind.

Her parents, Kathleen and Alexander Kasatkin, last spoke with their daughter on Nov. 26, 2016.

"She has tons of friends. She spent time in Langley, she spent time in Victoria," Const. Ian MacDonald said at a news conference Wednesday.

"We think that it's quite possible that she had contact with her friends in November, and maybe still continues to have contact with those friends that just have not, at this point, become aware that she's missing."

Kasatkin is a stay-at-home mother and had been hoping to plan a ski-trip to B.C. to teach her family how to ski.

