BC spent $613K on royals

The British Columbia government spent more than $600,000 on the royal tour last fall of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two young children.

Through a cost-sharing agreement with the federal government, the province says its portion of expenses totalled $613,363.93.

The B.C. government says the funds covered several costs, including the royals' accommodation, site reconnaissance at each location and media transportation.

Prince William and Kate drew frenzied crowds when they visited Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Bella Bella and Haida Gwaii between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

The Duke and Duchess also visited Whitehorse and Carcross in Yukon, where the Department of Tourism and Culture spent $11,754.76 but the territory is still expected to release further expense costs.

The federal government hasn't released its final bill to host the royals, but has said it had a budget estimate of $855,600, while the RCMP has said it spent $2 million.

