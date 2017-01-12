Surgeries cancelled over flu

37392

Health resources are being stretched on Vancouver Island during a flu season that is hitting harder than officials had expected.

Island Health executive director Norm Peters says emergency departments are working over capacity because of an influx of flu patients.

Last week, more than a dozen surgeries needed to be cancelled because there weren't enough hospital beds for patients.

There have been 181 people diagnosed with flu so far this season on Vancouver Island.

Of those 66 remain in hospital.

Five people have died.

