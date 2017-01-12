37392

BC  

Extreme cold hangs on

- | Story: 185846

Warnings continue in parts of B.C. over extreme winter weather.

The Nicola region, Yoho Park, Elk Valley and the Chilcotin are all under an extreme cold warning, with wind chills near - 35.

"Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia," says Environment Canada.

Residents are being urged to dress for the weather.

Meanwhile, Okanagan residents are still suffering in the cold. In Kelowna and Vernon, the mercury dropped to -22 C on Thursday morning.

It was -13 C in Penticton, with a windchill that felt like -18.

The Fraser Valley and inland regions of the North Coast are under an actic outflow warning.

"Limit outdoor activities. Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather," says the weather service.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
38024
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36684
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36585


TheTango-BestOfSeven-0111201771

Best of Seven – Red Heads

Daily Dose
Who doesn’t love red heads? Vote for your favourite below!
First world problems
First world problems
Must Watch
Sometimes it’s easy to lose perspective…
thetango-dailydose-0109201752
Daily Dose – January 12, 2017
Daily Dose
Kick back and relax as you float through today’s Daily...
thetango-dailydose-1220201661
Daily Dose – January 12, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You must be this lazy to view this post…
kanye_west_and_jay_z_patch_up_differences.jpg
Kanye West and Jay Z patch up differences
Music
Jay Z has reportedly forgiven Kanye West for badmouthing him and...

38020