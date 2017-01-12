Extreme cold hangs on

Photo: Gabor Erdok

Warnings continue in parts of B.C. over extreme winter weather.

The Nicola region, Yoho Park, Elk Valley and the Chilcotin are all under an extreme cold warning, with wind chills near - 35.

"Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia," says Environment Canada.

Residents are being urged to dress for the weather.

Meanwhile, Okanagan residents are still suffering in the cold. In Kelowna and Vernon, the mercury dropped to -22 C on Thursday morning.

It was -13 C in Penticton, with a windchill that felt like -18.

The Fraser Valley and inland regions of the North Coast are under an actic outflow warning.

"Limit outdoor activities. Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather," says the weather service.