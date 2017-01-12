37392

BC  

What stinks in Ladysmith?

Residents protested at the Ladysmith public works yard, Wednesday, to voice their displeasure over a foul odour.

They say a stench has hung over the community for months, ever since the city expanded its wastewater treatment plant last spring.

The move doubled the volume of biosolids at the plant.

Residents told Mayor Aaron Stone it's like living in an outhouse – and they want action. Some demanded the plant be relocated.

Stone said city staff are working to find a solution to the “Ladysmith Linger.”

“It’s absolutely unacceptable,” he told CTV. “What we’re trying to find is an interim solution to get the odour issue resolved, and a long-term solution where we can have a suitable compost facility.”

Finding an appropriate property could take time, he said.

The city says the smell does not pose any risk, but Island Health is investigating after receiving complaints. 

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

