Photo: CTV

A water main break in a suburban Victoria neighbourhood drenched a home and sent a geyser more than 30 metres into the air.

The break happened in the West Shore area Wednesday afternoon.

The force blew a manhole off and flooded the street, sending a cascade of water over the closest home.

Crews shut down the water, but the homeowners were left to assess any damage to their home and possessions.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island