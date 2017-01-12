Govâ€™t workers reaping perks

Photo: Wikimedia commons

Government workers in B.C. are paid 7.4 per cent higher wages on average than workers in the private sector, according to a study conducted by the Fraser Institute.

Federal, provincial and municipal workers in B.C. not only receive higher wages but also enjoy more generous benefits.

These benefits include pensions, early retirement, personal leave and job security.

“Governments in B.C. need to provide competitive compensation to attract qualified employees, but the fact is wages and benefits in the government sector are out of step with the private sector,” said Charles Lammam, director of fiscal studies.

Public sector employees retire two and a half years earlier on average than private sectors workers and 87.9 per cent of them also have a defined benefit pension plan, which guarantees benefits in retirement.

Government workers' time off for personal reasons is 55 per cent greater than the private sector and they have much more job security.

“Bringing public sector compensation in line with the private sector would not only help governments in B.C. control spending without reducing services, it would also maintain fairness for taxpayers,” said Lammam.

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.