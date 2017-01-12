37392
38196

BC  

Govâ€™t workers reaping perks

- | Story: 185829

Government workers in B.C. are paid 7.4 per cent higher wages on average than workers in the private sector, according to a study conducted by the Fraser Institute. 

Federal, provincial and municipal workers in B.C. not only receive higher wages but also enjoy more generous benefits. 

These benefits include pensions, early retirement, personal leave and job security.

“Governments in B.C. need to provide competitive compensation to attract qualified employees, but the fact is wages and benefits in the government sector are out of step with the private sector,” said Charles Lammam, director of fiscal studies. 

Public sector employees retire two and a half years earlier on average than private sectors workers and 87.9 per cent of them also have a defined benefit pension plan, which guarantees benefits in retirement. 

Government workers' time off for personal reasons is 55 per cent greater than the private sector and they have much more job security.

“Bringing public sector compensation in line with the private sector would not only help governments in B.C. control spending without reducing services, it would also maintain fairness for taxpayers,” said Lammam.

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
38163
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38024
37968
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36683


thetango-dailydose-0109201752

Daily Dose – January 12, 2017

Daily Dose
Kick back and relax as you float through today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1220201661
Daily Dose – January 12, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You must be this lazy to view this post…
kanye_west_and_jay_z_patch_up_differences.jpg
Kanye West and Jay Z patch up differences
Music
Jay Z has reportedly forgiven Kanye West for badmouthing him and...
thetango-weirdwednesday-0104201724
Weird Wednesday – January 11, 2017
Galleries
Ignore the title of this post. All the latest fashion trends can...
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201735
Weird Wednesday – January 11, 2017
Galleries
“But why!?” We’ve been asking that for awhile...

38239