37392

BC  

Furlong's back? - I quit

- | Story: 185815

An indigenous professor has resigned from a sexual assault policy committee at the University of British Columbia after the school brought back John Furlong to speak at an upcoming fundraiser.

Daniel Heath Justice says in a letter to university president Santa Ono that the decision "silenced and erased" allegations that Furlong physically abused First Nations children while teaching at a Catholic school in Burns Lake, B.C., decades ago.

The former Vancouver Olympics CEO has vehemently denied the allegations, which first emerged in a 2012 newspaper article.

The journalist later lost her defamation lawsuit against Furlong with a judge strongly criticizing her reporting.

The RCMP has said an investigation into abuse allegations concluded without charges.

The university cancelled Furlong's speech last month after a graduate student circulated a letter that was critical of him, but Ono reversed the decision this week, calling Furlong a "champion for amateur sport."

Ono's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment but he told Vancouver's Roundhouse Radio that he stands by the decision to bring back Furlong.

Justice released the letter he sent to Ono on his Twitter account.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
36866
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36049
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37593


thetango-weirdwednesday-0104201724

Weird Wednesday – January 11, 2017

Galleries
Ignore the title of this post. All the latest fashion trends can be found here!
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201735
Weird Wednesday – January 11, 2017
Galleries
“But why!?” We’ve been asking that for awhile...
screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-11-21-27-am
World’s longest floating path opens to public in China
Must Watch
Extending 5,100+ meters, the pathway breaks the Guiness World...
mariah_careys_beau_felt_he_was_meant_to_be_with_her.jpg
Mariah Carey’s beau felt he was ‘meant to be with her’
Music
Mariah Carey's new beau felt as though he was "meant to...
thetango-oddlysatisfying-0110201704
Oddly satisfying photos that will make you feel good
Galleries
Just sitting and staring at these pictures will make you feel...

38020