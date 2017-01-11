Sedin flies with ex-con

Photo: Facebook

B.C.'s anti-gang task force had a heart-to-heart with the Vancouver Canucks after learning one of its star players flew in a helicopter piloted by a convicted criminal.

The discussion came after Vancouver Sun reporter Kim Bolan shared a Facebook photo of Daniel Sedin and Edward 'Skeeter" Russell.

Russell spent time in prison for smuggling drugs into the United States.

He flew Sedin and his wife on a scenic tour.

Russell was also indirectly involved in a trip last month when Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi were flown to a frozen B.C. lake.

In an emailed statement to CTV, Canucks president Trevor Linden said the three had no knowledge who Russell was.

“Daniel, Bo and Sven share the highest character and integrity and were completely surprised to learn the background about the individual provided by the authorities," said Linden.

"The arrangements for the trips were not made with him directly and any interactions were very minimal on the day. Had our players been aware of his apparent background, they would not have accepted the invitation."

After the story broke, Russell took to Facebook to say he feels bad for anyone adversely affected by his past actions.

"I acknowledge these past actions and have taken responsibility for the poor decisions I have made.

"I have taken steps to live my life in a positive light and to become a productive member of the community. It pains me to see the past brought up and having it ruin what was such a special day for all involved.

"My goal in all of this was to be a positive role model for my family and friends.

"I wish to thank all of you for your continued support," said Russell.