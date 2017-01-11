37392
First of Polish-built ferries

B.C.'s newest ferry is expected to dock in the province today.

The Salish Orca was spotted in B.C. waters this morning, after a 50-day voyage from the Gdansk, Poland, shipyard where it was built.

It is the first natural-gas-powered vessel in the B.C. Ferries fleet.

The vessel features a traditional native paint scheme that was designed by Darlene Gait of the Esquimalt Nation in a design contest. It depicts a pod of killer whales. 

The ferry will serve the Comox-Powell River route beginning this spring.

Two more vessels, the Salish Eagle and Salish Raven, are coming later this year as part of a $165-million contract awarded in 2014. 

The ferries each measure 105 metres in length and can carry 145 vehicles plus 600 passengers.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

