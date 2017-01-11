37392

BC  

Bear-saver to run after all

- | Story: 185764

It turns out a former conservation officer who refused to kill two bear cubs will, in fact, be running for the NDP.

Bryce Casavant, who withdrew on the weekend from the race in the Courtenay-Comox riding, announced he will be running in a different Vancouver Island riding.

"Yes. I will be running for the #bcndp in Oak Bay - Gordon Head. Looking forward to helping the #bcndp form a new gov," he said on social media.

Casavant was suspended after refusing to kill two orphaned cubs in 2015.

