Bull rider's family speaks

The family of a champion B.C. bull rider who died this week says people should be aware of the implications of head injuries.

Ty Pozzobon, 25, was found dead Monday morning at his home outside Merritt. 

The BC Coroners Service says the death was not suspicious.

“It’s important that people know about the implications of head injuries as a result of concussions,” says his mother, Leanne Pozzobon, in a statement sent to media.

Pozzobon leaves behind a sister, wife, and many relatives and close friends, says the family.

Details of his funeral are not yet available. The family has requested donations be made to the Rider Relief Fund,  in lieu of flowers.

Pozzobon graduated from Merritt Secondary School. He'd gained world renown in recent years as a result of his success on the Canadian professional bull-riding circuits. In 2016, he won the PBR Canada title and finished fourth at the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas in November.

