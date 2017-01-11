Body found inside SUV

Photo: CTV

Richmond RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body inside an SUV.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 7000 block of Ash Street after receiving reports of gunfire.

Officers secured the area with rifles drawn as a deceased male was found inside a late-model Jeep.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

Police tape cordoned off the area late into the night as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to conduct the investigation.

Police are still gathering evidence and released no other information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), by email at [email protected] , or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).