U2 tickets on sale - sort of

It's the hottest ticket in rock and roll.

So hot, tickets for the upcoming U2 show in Vancouver are showing up on resale sites at inflated prices – days before they even go on sale.

The Irish rockers will kick off their latest tour on May 12, and already online scalpers are trying to cash in.

Presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday to paying members of the band's online fan club with non-club members having to wait until next week for a shot at seeing the legendary band.

CTV conducted a search of sites like StubHub and found listings on Tuesday, a day before they were even available to the fan club for purchase. Some of the posts include pricey VIP seats.

Ticket broker Kingsley Bailey said the phenomenon is known as speculative selling, and that those posting they have tickets to sell are people who plan to buy them on Wednesday, but don't have them yet.

This type of sale has come under fire before.

New York's attorney general recently asked resale sites to remove listings for speculative tickets to a Bruce Springsteen concert, saying the practice drives up prices, and buyers may not get what they've paid for.

Locally, ticket resale sites have been criticized when concert seats have been scooped up within minutes, only to appear a short time later on other websites.

But until there is legislation in place, the practices will continue and buyers will be taken advantage of, Bailey said.

- with files from CTV