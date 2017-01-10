38252
38338

BC  

Mail delayed by weeks

- | Story: 185692

Canada Post says winter's icy blast has delayed mail delivery in the Lower Mainland.

Residents of a South Surrey apartment complex say they haven't received any mail in two weeks, and similar reports are coming in from across the region.

The delay could be problematic for those expecting cheques or paying bills by mail.

Carrier Michael Seney told CTV he's never seen the situation so bad.

"Several routes every day are being left in the depot, some of them for days at a time," he said.

The Christmas rush, icy streets and a staff shortage are combining to slow delivery.

About 50 full-time positions in Vancouver have gone unfilled, he said.

In a statement to CTV, Canada Post said weather is the major factor in delays, and it has "called on all available resources" to catch up.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37968


thetango-expectations-0110201764

Expectations vs. Reality

Galleries
We all have some expectations on how we want our world to be. Unfortunately in some cases like these, reality comes crashing down...
thetango-expectations-0110201774
Expectations vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
They say don’t expect too much and now you know why.
Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match
Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match
Must Watch
Of any trophy to steal, I think the World darts championship...
prince_had_25_million_in_real_estate_67_gold_bars_and_cash_hoard_-_report.jpg
Prince had $25 million in real estate, 67 gold bars and cash hoard – report
Music
An inventory of Prince's estate found the late musician had...
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Must Watch
It is epically beautiful, but if you have any sort of anxiety...

37888