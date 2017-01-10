Mail delayed by weeks

Photo: CTV

Canada Post says winter's icy blast has delayed mail delivery in the Lower Mainland.

Residents of a South Surrey apartment complex say they haven't received any mail in two weeks, and similar reports are coming in from across the region.

The delay could be problematic for those expecting cheques or paying bills by mail.

Carrier Michael Seney told CTV he's never seen the situation so bad.

"Several routes every day are being left in the depot, some of them for days at a time," he said.

The Christmas rush, icy streets and a staff shortage are combining to slow delivery.

About 50 full-time positions in Vancouver have gone unfilled, he said.

In a statement to CTV, Canada Post said weather is the major factor in delays, and it has "called on all available resources" to catch up.

– with files from CTV Vancouver