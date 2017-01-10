Grinch hits charity display

Photo: Contributed

For the second year in a row, a Grinch has stolen thousands of dollars' worth of gear from a Vancouver Christmas charity event.

Heavy cables used to power the Bright Nights in Stanley Park light display were swiped Monday night.

The gear belongs to the Firefighters' Burn Fund, which stages the annual display.

“It is extremely disheartening,” spokesman Ray Boucher told CTV. “To get hit like this again is a real kick in the head.”

Copper thieves targeted the event twice last year.

The gear wouldn't have been easy to steal – it weighs more than 2,000 pounds.

It's also worth more than $10,000, so it is a big hit for the charity, which will be forced to spend donated money on security next season.

– with files from CTV Vancouver