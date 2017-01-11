Hostage suspects nabbed

Photo: CTV

UPDATE: Wednesday 6:10 a.m.

Police conducted a "high-risk takedown" in Coquitlam and now have three people in custody.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team located the suspect vehicle in the wake of Tuesday's hostage-taking incident near Mission.

Police have not released the identities of those arrested.

A number of firearms were seized in the takedown.

ORIGINAL: Tuesday 5:55 p.m.

Two people have been arrested and a hostage released following shooting near Mission.

RCMP say a woman was shot at a property on Dewdney Trunk Road, in the Stave Falls area.

Police swarmed the area Tuesday after someone on the property called 911.

A police helicopter was brought in to search the area for the suspects. Hours later, a female hostage was released and two people taken into custody.

The injured woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

