Hostage released, 2 arrested

Photo: CTV

Two people have been arrested and a hostage released following shooting near Mission.

RCMP say a woman was shot at a property on Dewdney Trunk Road, in the Stave Falls area.

Police swarmed the area Tuesday after someone on the property called 911.

A police helicopter was brought in to search the area for the suspects. Hours later, a female hostage was released and two people taken into custody.

The injured woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

