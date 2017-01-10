Man killed on Highway 1

Photo: Google Maps

A 63-year-old Vancouver man was killed in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in North Vancouver Monday.

The man was driving southbound on the portion of the highway commonly referred to as “The Cut,” just north of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, at 3:45 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The other drivers and passengers involved received minor injuries.

The crash diverted traffic for several hours as the RCMP conducted their investigation.

Police have asked any witnesses to call the Port Mann Highway Patrol at 604-526-9744.