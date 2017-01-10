An ad to catch a thief

Photo: Digital trends

Wanted: one cellphone thief.

Vancouver police used an ad on Craigslist to bait a prolific cellphone thief into stealing an iPhone from an undercover cop.

Police posted an ad online promoting an iPhone for sale and the thief took the bait, making plans to meet up with the seller last week.

The suspect approached the officer, hit her in the chest, grabbed the bag with the iPhone and ran off.

He was located in a home close to the meeting spot shortly after he fled.

“Scammers and thieves will never know when the person on the other end of an ad is a police officer,” says VPD Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham. “Posting an ad to sell fraudulent tickets, or with the intent of committing a robbery or theft, is one way to find a cop on Craigslist.”

Jacob Beck, of Vancouver, has been charged with three counts of robbery.

His next court date is set for Jan. 11.

Police say those selling high-value items online should: