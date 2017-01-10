38252

BC  

An ad to catch a thief

- | Story: 185670

Wanted: one cellphone thief.

Vancouver police used an ad on Craigslist to bait a prolific cellphone thief into stealing an iPhone from an undercover cop.

Police posted an ad online promoting an iPhone for sale and the thief took the bait, making plans to meet up with the seller last week. 

The suspect approached the officer, hit her in the chest, grabbed the bag with the iPhone and ran off. 

He was located in a home close to the meeting spot shortly after he fled. 

“Scammers and thieves will never know when the person on the other end of an ad is a police officer,” says VPD Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham. “Posting an ad to sell fraudulent tickets, or with the intent of committing a robbery or theft, is one way to find a cop on Craigslist.”

Jacob Beck, of Vancouver, has been charged with three counts of robbery. 

His next court date is set for Jan. 11. 

Police say those selling high-value items online should:

  • Meet in a public place
  • Bring a friend 
  • Not invite strangers into your home
  • Take advantage of the public area in and around our police stations to exchange small, higher-risk items
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
38163
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38163
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


thetango-expectations-0110201764

Expectations vs. Reality

Galleries
We all have some expectations on how we want our world to be. Unfortunately in some cases like these, reality comes crashing down...
thetango-expectations-0110201774
Expectations vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
They say don’t expect too much and now you know why.
Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match
Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match
Must Watch
Of any trophy to steal, I think the World darts championship...
prince_had_25_million_in_real_estate_67_gold_bars_and_cash_hoard_-_report.jpg
Prince had $25 million in real estate, 67 gold bars and cash hoard – report
Music
An inventory of Prince's estate found the late musician had...
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Must Watch
It is epically beautiful, but if you have any sort of anxiety...

33119