Sees gun, runs inside

Photo: Contributed

Police in Abbotsford say a resident who encountered a gunman outside his home managed to escape by running back inside.

The Abbotsford Police Department says the man heard the sound of a vehicle engine while he was walking from his home towards his truck just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The department says in a release that a man dressed in dark clothing walked toward the resident and began shooting, prompting the man to scramble to safety.

Police say bullets struck the home and a neighbouring residence.

The shooter left in a waiting vehicle described as a four-door sedan.

Detectives believe the potential victim was targeted and that any witnesses should contact police.