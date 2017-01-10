Warning: 90 km/h winds

Photo: CTV

Bundle up and and batten down the hatches.

Environment Canada is warning that the Fraser Valley and parts of the Lower Mainland may be on the receiving end of 90 km/h winds and -20 C temperatures by this afternoon.

The high winds can damage trees and toss branches and objects, potentially causing injuries and damage.

Environment Canada says stay inside and be prepared for the extreme weather. It's a good time to ensure you have a 72-hour emergency kit and an emergency plan.

Temperatures are expected to warm up Wednesday.