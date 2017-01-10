37392
36358

BC  

Warning: 90 km/h winds

- | Story: 185644

Bundle up and and batten down the hatches. 

Environment Canada is warning that the Fraser Valley and parts of the Lower Mainland may be on the receiving end of 90 km/h winds and -20 C temperatures by this afternoon.

The high winds can damage trees and toss branches and objects, potentially causing injuries and damage.  

Environment Canada says stay inside and be prepared for the extreme weather. It's a good time to ensure you have a 72-hour emergency kit and an emergency plan.

Temperatures are expected to warm up Wednesday.

– with files from CTV Vancouver 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
37143
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37968
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37977


Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match

Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match

Must Watch
Of any trophy to steal, I think the World darts championship would be the last one I target. Then again, they do serve copious...
prince_had_25_million_in_real_estate_67_gold_bars_and_cash_hoard_-_report.jpg
Prince had $25 million in real estate, 67 gold bars and cash hoard – report
Music
An inventory of Prince's estate found the late musician had...
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Must Watch
It is epically beautiful, but if you have any sort of anxiety...
carrie_fisher_and_debbie_reynolds_family_big_fans_of_new_documentary.jpg
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family big fans of new documentary
Showbiz
A new documentary about the bond between late mother and daughter...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-2-26-23-pm
This wood cutting machine is satisfying to watch
Must Watch
We propose replacing the phrase “like a hot knife through...

35733