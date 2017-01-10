37392
38338

BC  

Drug needle in kid's hands

- | Story: 185635

A child found holding a hypodermic needle at a community centre in Vancouver's Olympic Village has sparked an investigation by the Vancouver Park Board.

The board says it's looking into reports of the child coming into contact with the needle at the Creekside Community Centre, a facility that was being used as a warming centre for homeless people during a recent cold snap.

While reports indicate the child was found holding the needle, it's unclear whether he or she was pricked by it.

The community centre is no longer being used as a warming centre due to “operational reasons” but the recent incident is not believed to be responsible for the closure.

Tuesday morning, the crew from CTV News found evidence of drug use right outside the community centre's doors. 

Vancouver Coastal Health said they recovered more than 250,000 needles from the ground in 2015.

The Park Board is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall to address the incident.  

- With files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
36513
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38024
37593
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37968


thetango-expectations-0110201764

Expectations vs. Reality

Galleries
We all have some expectations on how we want our world to be. Unfortunately in some cases like these, reality comes crashing down...
thetango-expectations-0110201774
Expectations vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
They say don’t expect too much and now you know why.
Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match
Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match
Must Watch
Of any trophy to steal, I think the World darts championship...
prince_had_25_million_in_real_estate_67_gold_bars_and_cash_hoard_-_report.jpg
Prince had $25 million in real estate, 67 gold bars and cash hoard – report
Music
An inventory of Prince's estate found the late musician had...
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Must Watch
It is epically beautiful, but if you have any sort of anxiety...

35686