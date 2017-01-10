Drug needle in kid's hands

Photo: CTV

A child found holding a hypodermic needle at a community centre in Vancouver's Olympic Village has sparked an investigation by the Vancouver Park Board.

The board says it's looking into reports of the child coming into contact with the needle at the Creekside Community Centre, a facility that was being used as a warming centre for homeless people during a recent cold snap.

While reports indicate the child was found holding the needle, it's unclear whether he or she was pricked by it.

The community centre is no longer being used as a warming centre due to “operational reasons” but the recent incident is not believed to be responsible for the closure.

Tuesday morning, the crew from CTV News found evidence of drug use right outside the community centre's doors.

Vancouver Coastal Health said they recovered more than 250,000 needles from the ground in 2015.

The Park Board is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall to address the incident.

- With files from CTV Vancouver